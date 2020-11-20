Shirley Weber discusses changes to 8th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway amid pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 8th annual Healthy Family Healthcare Enrollment Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway drive-thru is happening Saturday at the Jacobs Center starting at 1:00 PM.

California Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber, Pastor Terrell Fletcher, and Executive Director of Paving Great Futures, Armand King, are some of the people behind the giveaway shared details about the event and the changes they had to make amid the coronavirus pandemic on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The Jacobs Center is located at 404 Euclid Ave. San Diego, CA 92114