Shooting Inside Mount Hope home kills alleged robber

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homicide detectives Wednesday are investigating a shooting death in the Mount Hope neighborhood that may have resulted from a home-invasion robbery.

The shooting was reported around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on 43rd Street between J and K streets, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Medics were called to the home, but the alleged robber was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news station.

No details about the alleged shooter or the alleged robber were immediately available.