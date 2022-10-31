Shooting leaves two teens dead in Natl. City, investigation ongoing

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Two teenagers were shot and killed outside a party in National City on Friday night, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 11:35 p.m. on East 17th Street near Palm Avenue.

A nearby resident said Saturday that she and a friend were walking their dogs the night before when they saw dozens of high school students streaming out of a nearby party. Many were in Halloween costumes, the woman said.

“Then we heard a commotion and a pop pop pop,” she said, and she saw two flashes from a gun. Afterward, two cars sped away up the street.

Arriving officers found two people had been shot, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, National City police said. The teens were taken to a hospital where they died.

The young people in the crowd on the street were talking and laughing minutes before the shooting, said the woman, who asked not to be named.

“There was nothing to suggest that this was going to happen,” she said. “Sometimes we have racing up and down the street, but this is the first time for anything like this.”

The victims have been identified, but their names were not released pending family notifications, police said.

Police said there were dozens of witnesses in the area when the shooting happened.

The Police Debt. has asked for the public’s assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information or videos of the incident was asked to call police at (619) 336-4457 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.