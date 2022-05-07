‘Shop & Dine La Mesa’ brings visitors to enjoy La Mesa’s offerings

LA MESA (KUSI) – “Shop & Dine La Mesa” is a free event bringing family-friendly activities, entertainment, raffle prices, public health and safety education and more to the shoppers of La Mesa on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village.

Mary England, President and CEO of the La Mesa Chamber, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

For more details, visit www.LaMesaChamber.com