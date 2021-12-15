Shop local at Dog Devoted Vintage for some last minute Christmas gifts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Dog Devoted Vintage at Seahive Station to talk to Elizabeth Schott about how Accessity helped this small business become a reality.

Accessity provides small-business loans to entrepreneur, locals to start their businesses!

At Dog Devoted you can find home décor and vintage pots, tea sets, and anything you can potentially put a plant in, which make great gift ideas for plant and boho-inspired/vintage home design lovers for the holidays.

They donate a portion of the earnings to rescuing aging and abandoned dogs and supporting dog devoted organizations as well.

https://www.dogdevotedvintage.etsy.com