Shopping center shooting leaves 3 injured in Chollas Creek





This is a developing story. KUSI will continue to update readers as more information comes.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people were injured at a shooting by a department store in Chollas Creek Wednesday night, according to San Diego police.

Two of those were in non-life-threatening condition, but the third person’s condition was unclear.

The shooting took place at the shopping center with stores Burlington Coat Factory and Northgate Market on University Avenue and 54th Street, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

It is not yet confirmed if victims were shot inside or outside the businesses.

About 19 police cars were at the scene and appeared to be interviewing people along the wall of Burlington Coat Factory, said Matt Prichard, who was live at the scene.