Should adults over 50 get the second COVID booster shot? Newsom touts second booster!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CDC vaccine advisers have voted to approve COVID boosters for children ages five to eleven.

The FDA had already granted emergency use authorization for the booster, citing an uptick in COVID cases due to the Omicron wave.

Pfizer, who makes the booster dose for children, says it’s shot raises Omicron-fighting antibodies by thirty-six times in this age group and that no safety issues were found in it’s vaccine trial of 4500 children.

The FDA says that while COVID tends to be less severe in children than adults, the Omicron wave has led to more kids being hospitalized and can lead to long-term health issues, even after a mild case.

So, should adults over the age of 50 get a second booster shot as well?

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the booster shot.