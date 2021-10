Should children get vaccinated? Dr. Jeff Barke answers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California parents and their children stayed home today in protest of California’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

These parents are very concerned about having their children get this vaccine.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the topic of vaccinating children 12 years and older with a COVID-19 vaccine.