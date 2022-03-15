Should the U.S. be more involved in growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s invasion into Ukraine continues, gaining aggression by the day, many are questioning if the U.S. needs to become more involved in the situation.

If so, what would more involvement on the U.S.’s side look like?

Mikhail Alexseev, political science professor at San Diego State University, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss answers to these questions.

The U.S. has many tools to deploy, as well as Poland, which would help Ukraine minimize Russia’s damages to their country, Alexseev said.

To protect his new illegal gains, he may then have to move on NATO and face the challenges we have now, but in a crisis mode, explained Alexseev.

Do we want to go that way? he asked.