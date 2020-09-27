Should we be worried about the falling value of the US dollar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wilsey Asset Management President Brent Wilsey said he has heard people concerned about the falling dollar.

Wilsey said year to date it has lost about 7%. 2002 to 2008 it was down 25%, 1985 1992 down 36%, 1971 to 1978 down 31%.

“In the early phase of the coronavirus crisis, the dollar rose sharply. For the foreseeable future talk of the dollar losing its position as a dominant national currency is not in the cards,” according to Wilsey.