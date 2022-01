Should you buy a home in 2022?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Planning on buying a home in 2022?

If you’re on the fence, get on the other side, summed up Brent Wilsey.

Brent Wilsey, President and CEO of Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss whether or not it’s a great year to buy a home.