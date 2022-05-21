Should you get a second booster as BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants spread?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US has been seeing reports of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The new strains appear to be more transmissible and are able to evade antibodies from vaccines and prior infections.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the spread of these subvariants and whether or not it’s necessary to get the booster.