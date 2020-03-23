Showers expected in San Diego County before storm exits Monday evening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A storm system will make its way inland Monday, bringing a chance of rain showers throughout San Diego County.

The quick-moving system will exit the region Monday evening, then dry weather is expected until another system out of the northwest arrives Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals Monday are expected to reach a half-inch in coastal areas, seven-tenths of an inch in the inland valleys, 1 inch in the mountains and three-tenths of an inch in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 50% in coastal areas, the inland valleys and the mountains, while the deserts have a 20% chance.

High temperatures Monday could reach 61 degrees near the coast, 61 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 54 in the mountains and 72 in the deserts.