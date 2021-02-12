Sideyard BBQ in Barrio Logan is open

Sideyard BBQ in Barrio Logan officially opened in November 2020, just a few weeks before the stay-at-home order. The whole concept was hatched as a response to the pandemic restrictions, since they had a patio area they could use. So they delayed the opening of their HottMess Woodfired Pizza indoor restaurant to April 2021 and moved forward with Sideyard BBQ. It’s part of the 40,000 square-foot “Acre of Awesome,” an eco-friendly neighborhood dining and imbibing destination also home to Thorn Street Brewing Co. and ReBru Spirits. At Sideyard BBQ they are smoking up Texas-style BBQ favorites, including brisket, pulled pork and turkey. They are currently open weekends.

Checking out Sideyard BBQ down in Barrio Logan. They opened up recently and are doing their best to survive. Open Saturdays and Sundays Smells soooo good!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/mbmMbl3uAu — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 12, 2021