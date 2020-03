Sign ups for Summer Camp at the Kroc Center begin March 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jorge Andrade the Day Camp Manager at the Kroc Center joins KUSI to tell us all about the different summer camps offered by the Kroc Center.

Camps offered include sports, performing arts, robotics, and magic camps. Campers from ages 4 to 14 can sign up, and teens from ages 15 to 17 can join the Junior Leadership.

The price for camp is $200 for Kroc members and scholarships are available.