Signature drive taking place in San Diego aims to stop tax hikes in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite California already having the highest gas prices in the country, state politicians now want to impose a costly mileage tax on all drivers.

In response, Carl DeMaio, Chairman of “Reform California,” is spearheading a signature drive in San Diego to stop these tax hikes.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his signature drive in detail.