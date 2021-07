Significant increase in gang-related crimes and ghost guns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is currently seeing a surge in gang-related crimes with an over 120% increase in gang-related shootings since the start of the year alone.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to shed light on the increase.

Kids not being in schools or healthy activities for a long time has to be related to the rise in gang-related activity, Stephan said.