Silver Gate Yacht Club to host 61st annual Wheelchair Regatta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Silver Gate Yacht Club’s 61st annual Wheelchair Regatta will provide a tour of San Diego Bay for some of those in our community who may not have any other opportunity to enjoy time on the water in boats.

Around 100 guest participants and their caregiver attendants will be assisted aboard large powerboats by some of the 75 or so young women and men of the USMC’s Single Marine Program. Powerboats of this size are not usually equipped with a gangplank, so wheelchair-bound guests will be lifted, chair and all, from the dock into the boat by the strong, young Marines.

15 volunteer boats, from SGYC and from sister clubs and local marinas, will make two or three one-hour trips each, showing guests the sea lions on the bait barge, the USS Midway and Star of India, and even the Coronado Bridge, from a perspective they may never before have experienced.

The Wheelchair Regatta is funded, operated, and executed entirely through the generosity and spirit of SGYC members and volunteers. There is no cost to the care agencies or guests.