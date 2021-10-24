‘Silvermine’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Silvermine, a local classic rock and pop cover band, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a live performance.

They performed such songs as “Footloose,” “I’m A Believer,” and “I’ll Melt With You.”

They’ll be playing a live show on Nov. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Cafe in El Cajon, located at 182 E. Main St.

They’ve got another show on Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Camel’s Bar & Grill located at 1330 Friars Road, #106.

Learn more about the band at silvermineband.com