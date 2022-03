Simple six pack abs workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, was live on “Good Morning San Diego” to present a demonstration of her six pack abs workout.

(Perform each exercise 30/50 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Jackhammer alt reaches

2. Bicycle & sit up

3. Split leg sit up & twist under

4. Sit up v-sit heel jacks

5. Sit up alt elbow to knee pull

6. Sit up, cross heel tap

7. Plank toe tap to knee tuck

8. Bird dog knee pull