SimSim Mediterranean Grill gives back for International Hummus Day

Thursday, May 13 is International Hummus day and SimSim Mediterranean Grill is donating $1 from every purchase to Feeding San Diego. In addition, they will offer guests a complimentary hummus appetizer with purchase all day in celebration. SimSim Mediterranean Grill has two locations, Clairemont Mesa and Carmel Mountain.

Founder Nawar Miri says although the past year has been tough they have continued to focus on serving great, authentic food. Miri is also very grateful for his loyal staff.