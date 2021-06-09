Singer Eve Selis to hold upcoming in-person concerts





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Award-winning San Diego singer, songwriter, and recording artist Eve Selis is gearing up for some upcoming live shows after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

She will play at John & Patty’s House Concert in Encinitas, taking place on August 28th at 6 p.m.

Selis is also performing at the Eve Selis Christmas Concert, taking place at the Vision Center for Spiritual Living in Mission Valley on December 5 at 6 p.m.

Selis has a new song entitled “I’m Not Who I Was” and is working on a new projects, Dark Sky Blue.