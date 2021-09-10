Singer Lee Greenwood shares his 9/11 memory in honor of the 20th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we honor those fallen on the 20th anniversary, Country Music legend Lee Greenwood joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to share his memory with the Good Morning San Diego audience.

Greenwood remembers being called to perform at Yankee Stadium for the FIRST LIVE public event after the attack on America. He reflected on his past USO Tours, performing for 6 Presidents, and how his song “God Bless The USA” helped UNITE America after that horrific day.

In addition, on October 12th, Greenwood will celebrate 40 Years of Hits with a special television taping – An All Star Salute To Lee Greenwood in Huntsville, Alabama, which will air at a later date. Lee is encouraging the public to purchase $100 tickets that will allow a veteran and their guest to enjoy the concert. More information is available at LeeGreenwood.com.