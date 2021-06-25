Singer Ryan Nealon performs his new song, “Not Coming Home”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Singer Ryan Nealon visited the KUSI News studio to give us a little performance live on Good Morning San Diego Friday.

Friday night, Nealon will be singing the National Anthem at Petco Park before the Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He performed his new song, “Not Coming Home,” which is told from the perspective of his late mother who was killed by a drunk driver on News Years Day in 2000. The song is all about what Nealon thinks she would say to him if she was still alive today.