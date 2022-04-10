‘Sir, Please’ rocks out live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Sir, Please,” a Los Angeles-based indie-rock band performed live on “Good Morning San Diego” for the first time Sunday, playing such songs as “Different,” “Heartbreak Hill,” and “Dance With Me.”

The band will perform with Strange Case, Kocean, and the Volcays live at the Music Box Sunday night at 7 p.m., but Sir, Please will start playing closer to 10 p.m.

The Music Box is located at 1337 India St.

Purchase tickets here.