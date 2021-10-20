Sister of Maya Millete, Maricris, speaks out after arrest of Larry Millete

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Maricris Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s sister, spoke at the press conference held by the Chula Vista Police Department and District Attorney Summer Stephan, barely holding back tears.

The press conference addressed the arrest of Larry Millete, whom the SWAT team took into custody late Tuesday morning.

Both Maricris Drouaillet, sister, and brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego after the press conference to discuss how she and her family are doing.