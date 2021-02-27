Sister of missing South Bay mother of three seek tips in disappearance

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The sister continues to ask to anyone who might be able to help solve the mystery of what has become of a South Bay mother of three who went missing nearly two months ago.

May “Maya” Millete, 39, was last seen by family members early on the evening of Jan. 7 at her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista, according to police. They reported her missing three days later.

Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet joined Good Evening San Diego to ask for help and give an update on the search.

Police, who served a search warrant at Millete’s home Jan. 23, have declined to publicly disclose what they have learned about her disappearance, citing concerns about compromising the investigation.

CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy has said detectives were looking into all possible explanations for why Millete vanished.

“As we all pray for May to return home safely, we can’t rule anything out,” the chief said.

Millete is described as Asian, 5-foot-2 and roughly 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1.000.