Six bills written by Sen. Jones have made it to Gov. Newsom’s desk to be signed
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The state legislature concluded its 2021 session three weeks ago.
During that session, Sen. Brian Jones authored six bills that made it to the governor’s desk, which is more than any other Republican legislator.
Sen. Jones himself, who represents the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of his bills.
Sen. Jones’s bills that made it to Gov. Newsom’s desk are:
- Senate Bill 400
- Senate Bill 414
- Senate Bill 534
- Senate Bill 549
- Senate Bill 578
- Senate Bill 584