Six bills written by Sen. Jones have made it to Gov. Newsom’s desk to be signed

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The state legislature concluded its 2021 session three weeks ago.

During that session, Sen. Brian Jones authored six bills that made it to the governor’s desk, which is more than any other Republican legislator.

Sen. Jones himself, who represents the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of his bills.

Sen. Jones’s bills that made it to Gov. Newsom’s desk are:

Senate Bill 400

Senate Bill 414

Senate Bill 534

Senate Bill 549

Senate Bill 578

Senate Bill 584