Sixteen new COVID-19 cases reported at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by San Diego State University, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,064 since Aug. 24, the first day of instruction for the fall semester.

The new totals reported by Student Health Services reflect numbers as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Of the students living on campus, 380 have tested positive and students living off-campus totaled 663 positive cases, health services said. A total of eight faculty or staff members have tested positive and 13 “visitors,” people who have had exposure with an SDSU-affiliated individual, have tested positive.

The information is based on cases reported to Student Health Services by an individual or by a public health official. As more private labs are administering tests, there is a possibility that not all cases are being reported to Student Health Services.

For privacy reasons, SDSU does not report names, affiliations or health conditions of students, faculty or staff who test positive for COVID-19 unless a public health agency advises that there is a health and public safety benefit to reporting such details.

The university will also not disclose the specific location of the individual who was infected for privacy reasons and also because avoiding the physical location does not inherently lower a person’s risk of infection.