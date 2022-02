Sixth annual Onesie Beach Volleyball Tournament takes place in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Folks donned their onesie pajamas and headed out to South Ponto Beach on the morning of Jan. 29 for the sixth annual Onesie Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Proceeds from the game’s tickets went towards charity.

