Sixth annual Onesie Beach Volleyball Tournament to take place Jan. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Don’t bother getting out of your pajamas for this one.

The 6th annual Onesie Beach Volleyball Tournament is calling all level of 18+ players to don their onesies and get out on South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad to play some volleyball on Jan. 29.

Proceeds from the charity event will go towards a cause that will be announced at the tournament.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Tickets are $55 each until Jan. 23, or until sold out.

Fun Chad, Director of Onesie Beach Volleyball Tournament, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.