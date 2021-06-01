Skateworld San Diego reopens at limited capacity

LINDA VISTA (KUSI)- Skateworld San Diego was forced to shutdown for thirteen months due to COVID-19 restrictions. The historic indoor skating rink officially opened in late May, 2021 at a limited capacity. Skateworld is San Diego’s only indoor roller skating rink where people love to make memories.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon talked with the owner, Christina Stang about the reopening. Stang says, “We are so excited to welcome people back. It’s hard to stay in business after you’re forced to close for over a year but the community rallied together and here we are!”

And of course, Kacey McKinnon laced up skated around.

Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome as well.

“If you can walk, you can skate” – Christina Stang

