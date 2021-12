‘Skating by the Sea’ returns to the beachfront of Coronado

CORONADO (KUSI) – Ever try ice skating right by the beach? Well now’s your chance!

Skating by the Sea is back at the beachfront of Coronado at the Hotel del Coronado, or the “Hotel Del.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina and even photographer Dru Miller try their skills at ice skating by the sea on Sunday morning.

The Hotel Del will feature a new festive light show, outdoor skating, and a two-story Christmas tree.