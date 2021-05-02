Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Palm’s tips for sun safety

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Happy Skin Cancer Awareness Month!

Ahead of summer, it is an excellent time to think and learn more about skin protection.

May 3 is Melanoma Monday, a day devoted to raising awareness in skin cancer’s deadliest form.

The most common cancer in the U.S. happens to be skin cancer, with about 9,500 people in the U.S. diagnosed with it daily.

Dr. Melanie Palm, leading board certified dermatologist and medical director of Art of Skin MD, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to debunk skin myths and help San Diegans protect their skin for the sunny days ahead.

As many have touted before, tanning booths (indoor and outdoor) should be avoided as it causes wrinkles, age spots, and of course, cancer.

Young people 35 and under who get into tanning beds should expect an increased chance of developing melanoma by 59%.

Water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher should be reapplied every two hours or just after swimming and sweating off the sunscreen.

Dr. Palm was a wealth of knowledge on how San Diegans can protect their skin this season.