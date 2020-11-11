Skrewball Whiskey and Children of Restaurant Employees team up to help amid lockdowns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Children of Restaurant employees and Skrewball Whiskey are teaming up to help restaurant workers amid the ongoing lockdowns.

After Gavin Newsom forced San Diego County back into the Purple Tier, many restaurants will be forced to lay off their workers, as they no longer can serve customers indoors. It will be difficult for them to make enough money to pay their employees and other expenses, especially if San Diegans are weary of eating outdoors in the colder weather.

CORE’s Executive Director, Sheila Bennett, and Brand Ambassador of Skrewball Whiskey, Ebony West, discussed the new partnership with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.