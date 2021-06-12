Sky Deck at Del Mar Highlands to host Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) for benefit event





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Sky Deck is hosting JIT and its supporters for a grand opening event on June 15 at this brand-new location.

The celebration will double as a benefit event for Just in Time for Foster Youth and Junior Achievement.

Guests will get to experience an evening of tastings from a curated selection of restaurants, craft cocktails, brews, and more all under one sky-light rooftop.

Sky Deck, with its maritime industrial design, brings an entirely new look and feel to Del Mar Highlands Town Center offerings.

It is officially opening this July with its first big event dedicated to supporting Just in Time for Foster Youth and Junior Achievement.