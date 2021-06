Sky Deck held benefit event for ‘Just in Time For Foster Youth’





DEL MAR HIGHLANDS (KUSI) – A benefit event is giving San Diego foster youth who are exiting out of the foster youth system the help they need to thrive.

Don Wells, Chief Empowerment Officer at Just in Time for Foster Youth, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the details of the event.

The event took place at Sky Deck in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center.