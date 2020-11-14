Skyline Church in La Mesa plans to remains open in purple tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County fell back to the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s coronavirus tracking system Tuesday, meaning indoor restaurants will have to move to outdoor service only, retail businesses will have to further limit capacity and schools will be unable to shift to in-person learning.

Churches are asked to move their services outside while in the purple tier.

Pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, Jeremy McGarity, joined Good Morning San Diego about new rules under the purple tier.