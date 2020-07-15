Skyline Church in San Diego will defy Governor Newsom’s order and remain open for worship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom’s order to close gyms, salons, malls and churches went into effect early Wednesday morning.

KUSI has heard from multiple businesses vowing not to comply with Newsom’s order and stay open.

One local church also plans to defy the order and stay open so people can worship during this time.

Lead Pastor for Skyline Church, Dr. Jeremy McGarity discussed his decision to stay open with KUSI’s Anna Laurel.

Prior to Newsom’s announcement, Pastor McGarity says they were going “above and beyond to make sure everything that we do to be safe.”

McGarity explained, “people need hope, and they need hope to cope. If the church is shut down, and honestly the church is one of the few places that ministers to all four of the different areas when you talk about mental, when you talk about the emotional side, when you talk about the physical side, and even the economic side, and of course there’s the spiritual side. So there’s multiple areas that we are administering to that we want to help people with.”