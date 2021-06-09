Skyline Church marks one-year anniversary of reopening fully





LA MESA (KUSI) – As San Diego County is poised to move into the least restrictive “yellow tier” on June 9, Pastor Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss how his congregation has met fully in-person since June of 2020.

Not only has Skyline Church been fully open for a year, Pastor McGarity described, but his congregation has grown since the pandemic.

He attributed this to people wanting a sense of normalcy, as well as a mask-optional space.

“In a time where you couldn’t get out for anything, we took a very bold stance and said, no, we’re going to be open because we care about people,” Pastor McGarity said.

For those who preferred an online format, that was also made available to them, Pastor McGarity added.