Skyline Church recounts struggles during pandemic as San Diego County prepares to fully reopen

LA MESA (KUSI) – Skyline Church in La Mesa has opened its doors since June 2020, while COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship remained.

Pastor Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the revelations his church has had during the pandemic.

The pastor noticed that many San Diegans were suffering and relayed that people wrote in letters telling the church that they had saved their lives.

These letters prompted the church leaders to keep their doors open even as the county continued telling the church to close its doors.

A year after Skyline Church reopened, Pastor McGarity stated that the churches which opened the soonest have been thriving the most, while the churches that waited longer to open are now suffering the most, the pastor said.

Pastor McGarity described that he felt like the county was working against them rather than working with them.