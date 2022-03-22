Small business face difficulties as whole sale costs go up due to inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Running a small business is no easy feat. To make things even more difficult whole sale costs just went up 10% for American small business due to inflation according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On Good Morning San Diego KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Alfredo Ortiz, President & CEO, Job Creators Network, about the crisis small businesses are facing and his new opinion piece “Congressional Democrats Are Out of Touch with America’s Small Business”