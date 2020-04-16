Small business owners receive City of San Diego relief funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s financial help on the way for small business owners in San Diego who are struggling to stay afloat because of the impact of COVID-19. The city has approved the first recipients of six million dollars in loans and grants offered through the city’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Kelle McCarty’s specialty lighting company, SociaLights is one of the first 100 companies to be approved for a 10 thousand dollar grant.

His company in Hillcrest, SociaLights, was forced to lay off its entire five person staff last month. The wave of cancellations that started in March was a clear sign that there would be fewer parties or reasons to celebrate.

McCarty who owns the company with his brother, Ryan says the layoffs were painful, but there was no choice. But there’s a bright spot now for the McCarty brothers. Last week, they learned they had received a grant after applying for help from the City of San Diego’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Of the six million dollars in the fund, about two-thirds will be disbursed through grants of $10,000 each. The remaining $2.1 will be given out as loans.

The McCarty’s say their first order of business will be to hire their employees back. If the shutdown continues through the summer, they say they’ll put the money back into the local economy by hiring people to improve their company’s website.