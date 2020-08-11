Small business town hall meeting in Romana





RAMONA (KUSI) – The owner of a Ramona gym has been charged with keeping his business open in violation of California’s COVID-19-related public health orders.

Peter San Nicolas, who owns Ramona Fitness Center, faces five misdemeanor counts of violating the California Emergency Services Act, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

San Nicolas is calling on a small business town hall meeting in Ramona Tuesday night.