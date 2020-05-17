Small businesses continue to stay positive across San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small businesses are working hard across San Diego to stay open or reopen their doors across amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Choice Juicery has remained open throughout the pandemic and is operating with curb-side pick up and in-store social distancing.

Also One of the biggest brunch places in Pacific Beach is now going to be open for brunch and dinner 7 days a week.

Crushed owner Amy Consuelo says, “We want San Diego to know that we aren’t going anywhere and let’s keep crushing it”

One of the biggest brunch places in #PacificBeach is now going to be open for brunch and dinner 7 days a week! #Crushed owner Amy Consuelo says, “We want San Diego to know that we aren’t going anywhere and let’s keep crushing it” @KUSINews @visitsandiego pic.twitter.com/qUah0Wyavk — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 17, 2020