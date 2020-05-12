Small businesses loans helps Adelaide’s Flower Shop stay open amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter local, national and global economies, San Diego area business owners are seeking solace in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which offers billions of dollars in potentially forgivable loans to support payroll expenses during the coronavirus crisis.

As soon as shelter-in-place orders took effect, local flower shop owner, Jerry Parent, immediately lost wedding and event contracts, and was forced to lay off nearly 85 percent of his staff.

The PPP loan is currently his lifeline, allowing him to bring employees back and stay afloat.