Small group protest statewide curfew in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Most Californians are under a nighttime curfew beginning Saturday as surging coronavirus cases threaten to swamp health care systems.

The new restrictions require people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout or walking their dogs.

The monthlong curfew covers 41 counties that contain most of the state’s population.

It’s designed to reduce the spread of transmission, although some curfew breakers met up under the Encinitas sign Saturday night.

A crowd estimated at 400 people gathered in front of the Huntington Beach pier to protest the first night of a statewide curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, authorities said Sunday.

The people gathered at 10 p.m. Saturday along Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street, crossing the highway when allowed by the traffic light, said Huntington Beach police Lt. Ryan Reilly.

By 11:30 p.m., the crowd appeared about half that size, said Reilly, who was watching the gathering via surveillance cameras.

The protest ended shortly after midnight, he said.

The department did not issue citations for curfew violations, he said. “We are seeking compliance and trying to educate people.”