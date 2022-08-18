Small plane crashes near I-8 east of Gillespie Field





EL CAJON (CNS) – A pilot was seriously injured but able to walk away from the wreckage of a light plane that crashed Thursday onto a city street in eastern San Diego County.

The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.

When it hit the street, the aircraft struck an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe, leaving the compact SUV with “moderately serious” damage, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane, however, wound up “pretty-well banged up,” with its nose bent around to the extent that the propeller was essentially facing backward, McKellar said.

The 65-year-old pilot, a San Diego resident and sole occupant of the Cessna, was conscious and alert after the crash. Paramedics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of significant but apparently non- life-threatening trauma, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash, which forced a closure of the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive, was not immediately clear.

“We know that (the pilot) was in contact with Gillespie Field (airport) prior to the incident,” McKellar said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will seek to determine the cause of the crash, according to an FAA statement.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Garrow said.

UPDATE: 1700 Greenfield Dr. will be closed. There are no freeway closures at this time. CHP is handling the incident and El Cajon Police Dept will be assisting with traffic control. Please remain clear of the area. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) August 18, 2022

