Small plane makes emergency landing at Kearny Mesa airport

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa after experiencing landing gear problems, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The plane’s pilot, with three people aboard, reported that the craft was circling the airport at 1:21 p.m. Sunday to burn fuel before attempting an emergency landing.

SDFRD crews arrived at the airport, at 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive, shortly after the distress call and were on standby while the plane prepared to land.

At about 1:50 p.m., the plane landed safely and fire department crews canceled the call.