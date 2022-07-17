Small plane makes emergency landing in San Marcos





San Marcos Plane Crash Photo Courtesy of the San Marcos Fire Department Twitter page

At around 6:15 pm on Saturday night, a small plane made an emergency landing at the intersection of South Rancho Sante Fe Road and Melrose in San Marcos.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the aircraft crashed onto the roadway and hit a vehicle, leaving those inside with minor injuries.

Photos taken by the San Marcos Fire Department show the plane lying on its side with one of the wings snapped off.

Sheriff officials say no fatalities or serious injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

As of 8:00 pm Saturday night, South Rancho Santa Fe Road between Melrose and Boulderidge Drive is closed to traffic. Avoid the area if possible.